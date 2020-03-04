Club Statement: Billy and Mako Vunipola

Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola returned to Saracens after visiting family in Tonga which included a short stop at Hong Kong Airport.

Travellers returning from Hong Kong are not currently subject to mandatory quarantine or self-isolation unless they become symptomatic.

Neither Billy or Mako have displayed symptoms of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and on their return to London were assessed by the club’s medical staff.

The duo have been around the Saracens environment for the past couple of days, with the latter available for selection this weekend.

Saracens will continue to follow the Public Health England and World Health Organisation regulations surrounding coronavirus and the medical staff will be closely monitoring Billy and Mako on a regular basis.