Club statement: Copthall Stadium (interim)

Saracens Rugby Club can today announce its home will revert to its former name of Copthall Stadium for an interim period.

The stadium has been known as Allianz Park for over seven years and has become home to a number of our partners including the Saracens Foundation, Middlesex University, Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers athletics and the Luna Cinema as well as world-class men’s and women’s rugby.

The club would like to thank Allianz for their support over a significant period and wish them all the best with their sponsorship of the Women’s Premier 15s and beyond.