Club Statement: Saracens joining Social Media Boycott

Saracens will be participating in the social media boycott this weekend, helping to tackle the growing issue of online abuse.

We will be supporting BT Sport’s Draw The Line campaign, with no activity on our channels from 15:00 on Friday 30th April to 23:59 on Monday 3rd May.

This is across, Saracens Men, Women and Mavericks, with all channels supporting.

For the fixture against Nottingham on Saturday evening we will have a live blog operational on our website as well as the live stream on the Championship rugby website, and our match report will still be posted after the game.

A number of Saracens Women players are featuring for the Red Roses tonight against France, which is live on BBC iPlayer with kick off at 20:00.

The Mavericks fixtures will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix and skysports.com to ensure that supporters are still able to tune in.

Everyone with an account can make small changes to make the online space safe for all. Actively amplifying opinions and voices that are being silenced by online abuse.

It’s time to draw the line.