Club update following Championship announcement

In light of the press statement recently issued by the RFU regarding the Greene King IPA Championship 2020/21 season, we want to reconfirm our commitment to all Saracens Seasonal Members and supporters.

On the basis we will now be unable to deliver 16 league or cup homes games during the 2020/21 campaign, all seasonal members will receive a pro rota refund for every one of the 16 games that they cannot attend. These refunds will be a made available within 45 days of the completion of the 2020/21 season.

We are currently working hard with a number of other clubs to put a schedule of RFU sanctioned pre-season games together in the form of a separate cup competition and we will share information in due course.