Saracens

Together Saracens

Login
website

Copthall Connect: North London’s newest business community

30-03-2021 Club News - Saracens Ltd.

Introducing Copthall Connect, North London’s newest business community based at StoneX Stadium – launching April 2021.

At Copthall Connect, we believe that incredible things happen when people connect. With its attractive co-working suite and brand-new studio space, Copthall Connect gives people the chance to do just that.

Offering flexible membership packages to include a digital studio, gym, car parking, meeting space, golf and much more, this new professional community enables you and your staff to enjoy co-working opportunities and flexible workspaces.

Following the ground-breaking changes in the way we view the office setting and how it impacts productivity, morale and most importantly work-life balance, we are excited to offer spaces people want, with facilities they need.

Join the Copthall Connect community today! (Limited availability)

Find out more
Latest News Articles
Partners
Simba
Hy-Pro
Nike
Partners