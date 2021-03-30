Introducing Copthall Connect, North London’s newest business community based at StoneX Stadium – launching April 2021.

At Copthall Connect, we believe that incredible things happen when people connect. With its attractive co-working suite and brand-new studio space, Copthall Connect gives people the chance to do just that.

Offering flexible membership packages to include a digital studio, gym, car parking, meeting space, golf and much more, this new professional community enables you and your staff to enjoy co-working opportunities and flexible workspaces.

Following the ground-breaking changes in the way we view the office setting and how it impacts productivity, morale and most importantly work-life balance, we are excited to offer spaces people want, with facilities they need.

