Corrigan, Evans, Jacobs & Miell commit for 22/23

Saracens is excited to confirm that four more players have signed new contracts for the 2022/23 season.

Alysha Corrigan, Georgia Evans, Catha Jacobs and Chantelle Miell have all provided a huge boost to the squad which is aiming to defend their Allianz Premier 15s title this year.

Corrigan, who scored an incredible try in the final at Sixways will once again be flying up and down the wing at StoneX, as well as Miell who is an extremely valuable member of the back-three.

Evans recovered from an arm injury in time for the Final and is currently on Wales duty heading to the World Cup, with Catha Jacobs also preparing to line up for South Africa in the upcoming tournament.

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is delighted to have further depth in his squad.

“It is great that Alysha has committed to the club for a third season. Her presence on and off the field has grown over that time and her game has certainly developed to another level. Alysha is always eager to learn and improve and the fruits of her labour have led to some outstanding performances with superb individual efforts. It is exciting to have the opportunity to see just how far her game can go and we get to see that in a Saracens shirt.

G is a hard working and industrious player who is committed in every performance. Over her time at Saracens she has developed in to a very physical and versatile player who consistently influences and impacts games. Very competitive and confrontational, G is yet another player whose best is yet to come and that will be great to see.

Catha joined the club having impressed in the Autumn internationals. Catha has a great potential and physicality and a work rate that will ensure she leaves no stone unturned in maximising the player and person she can be. During last season we saw her growth and impact and it was disappointing her season was cut short by injury. I have no doubt that when Catha returns from the World Cup she will be in a great place to really kick on.

Chantelle has been at the club for five seasons and contributes significantly on and off the field. A versatile rugby player with the skill set and game understanding to be able to play across the back line, she is a real asset to the group. Off the field she plays a significant role in driving our culture. It is great to have her involved for another season and we look forward to her returning from long term injury in the new year.”