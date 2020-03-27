COVID-19 TICKET INFORMATION

Dear Supporters,

We are currently working with Premiership Rugby and other clubs to reschedule the games impacted by the postponement of the Premiership season due to Coronavirus, including The Showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We would like to reaffirm that all Saracens season tickets, match tickets and hospitality packages purchased will remain valid for rescheduled games.

As soon as we have the details of new dates, or if there are any updates regarding the status of games, we will be in contact with individual ticket purchasers to discuss their options, including processing refunds if the purchaser is unable to attend the rescheduled fixture.

Your patience is greatly appreciated in these challenging times.

If you have any questions please contact supporterservices@saracens.net