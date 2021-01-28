Crossdale set to join Wasps

Saracens wing Ali Crossdale will join Wasps at the end of the 2020/21 Championship season.

The 23-year-old moves on after five years at Sarries where he graduated from the Academy to the Senior Squad making a total of 14 appearances.

He made his first-team debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2017 and earned his first Premiership outing last season, scoring three tries in four matches in the competition.

Crossdale has made 14 senior appearances for Saracens to date.

Whilst in north London, Crossdale has been capped by England Under-20s and featured in the 2017 and 2018 World Rugby Championships and has also earned a call-up to his country’s EPS squad.

Everyone at Saracens would like to wish Ali all the best for the future.

Crossdale said: “I will be forever grateful to everyone at Saracens for their enthusiasm, commitment and support which have enabled my professional and personal development over the last five years.

“New challenges await at Wasps and I take with me some amazing memories which I will continue to add to between now and July.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “Everyone at Saracens would like to thank Ali for his contribution during his five years at the club.

“We wish him all the best with his future at Wasps and beyond.”