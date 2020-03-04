Dan keeps England U20 hooker role

Theo Dan will make his fourth England Under-20s start of the 2020 Six Nations on Friday.

The Saracens Academy hooker has scored twice in the tournament to date and will take the two jersey again when Alan Dickens’ side take on Wales at Kingsholm (KO 19H45).

Fellow front-row Sarries Sam Crean and Harvey Beaton are named among the replacements.

Dan has started all of England U20s’ matches in the 2020 Six Nations.

England have won their opening two fixtures of the Championship, before losing to Ireland in round three.

Head coach Dickens said: “We were frustrated with the defeat to Ireland in round three, but it’s a learning experience for the players and that is a focus for us. We have to learn the lessons and respond against Wales, who will no doubt also be tough opponents.

“My message to the squad will be to enjoy the experience, learn the lessons from Ireland and put a performance in that they are proud of and that reflects how hard they have worked this week.”

England men U20s side to face Wales:

15 Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

14 Gabriel Hamer-Webb (Bath Rugby)

13 Connor Doherty (Sale Sharks) – captain

12 Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)

11 Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

10 George Barton (Gloucester Rugby)

9 Sam Maunder (Exeter Chiefs)

1 Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints)

2 Theo Dan (Saracens)

3 Cal Ford (Sale Sharks)

4 Hugh Tizard (Harlequins)

5 George Hammond (Harlequins)

6 Rob Farrar (Newcastle Falcons)

7 Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs)

8 Rusiate Tuima (Exeter Chiefs)

Replacements

16 Sam Riley (Harlequins)

17 Sam Crean (Saracens)

18 Harvey Beaton (Saracens)

19 Alex Groves (Bristol Bears)

20 Jack Clement (Gloucester)

21 Jack Van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

22 Will Haydon-Wood (Newcastle Falcons)

23 Josh Gillespie (Northampton Saints)

England men U20s Six Nations results:

France 24-29 England

Scotland 17-21 England

England 21-39 Ireland