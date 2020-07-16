Date for European quarter-final confirmed

A date for Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster has been confirmed.

Mark McCall’s side were due to face the Irish province back in April, but the match was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s finalists will now go head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 19th September (KO 15H00).

Sarries secured a place in the last eight with a home win over Racing 92 in Round 6 of the pool stages.