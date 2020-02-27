Dawling and four Sarries involved in England U17 camp

Four Saracens players have been selected for an England Under-17 development camp in Bristol this weekend, in which a North v South Academy fixture will take place.

Tobias Elliott (Watford Grammar School), Zack Hill (Oaklands College), Ehimen Osebor (Haileybury College) and Kaden Pearce-Paul (Ravens Wood School), who all featured for Saracens Under-18s in this season’s Under-18 Academy League, have all been named in the South squad.

Saracens Junior Academy Pathway managerAndy Dawling will help oversee the North squad alongside Gloucester’s Alex Guest while the club’s player quartet will by marshalled by Tom Harrison of Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints’ James Craig.

The camp, led by England Under-18 head coach Jonathan Pendlebury, is designed to provide pathway staff an opportunity to identify next year’s England men U18s squad, the majority of whom will play in August’s U18 International Series in South Africa.

The development camp also provides Pendlebury a chance to introduce playing principles and themes to the group, while also providing players an opportunity to develop their game outside of their usual school and academy environment.

Pendlebury said: “This is the very start of the pathway journey for these players, the majority of whom will go on to form our U18 squad whose international season begins with the tour to South Africa in August.

“We have selected who we feel are the best year 12/U17s players at this moment in time, and this is recognition for their performances over the past few months.

“They have been chosen through their performances in school fixtures and the academy leagues as well as through communication with their academy coaches. This is another development opportunity on top of what they get in their academies.

“This is the second time the RFU have hosted the north-south fixture, building on the success of last year and it’s an opportunity not just to identify players, but also for academy coaches and management to broaden their own skills and experience.”

RFU head of regional academies Don Barrell said: “Over the past few years we have proactively sought to engage academy staff so they have opportunities to come in and work, share and learn from other people from different clubs.

“We’ve invited coaches, medics, S&C staff and analysts to collaborate together, with support from the RFU, and put on a weekend’s worth of events culminating with a north v south fixture on Sunday between the best players from those academies.

“It is a great development opportunity for all involved, and we’re thankful to all the academies for their support and in turn we hope they will find it a hugely valuable experience in their development as coaches and practitioners.”

NORTH SQUAD

Morgan Adderly-Jones – Gloucester (Hartpury College)

Emeka Atuanya – Northampton Saints (Northampton School for Boys)

Alfie Bell – Wasps (King Henry VIII, Coventry)

Freddy Clark – Yorkshire Carnegie (Woodhouse Grove School)

Ben Copley – Yorkshire Carnegie (Hymers College)

Will Cusack- Gloucester Rugby (Hartpury College)

Ollie Dawkins – Wasps (RGS High Wycombe)

Mark Dormer – Newcastle Falcons (RGS Newcastle)

Ben Douglas – Newcastle Falcons (Gosforth Academy)

Greg Fisilau – Wasps (City of Oxford College)

Aaron Florestein – Wasps (Merchant Taylors School)

Ewan Greenlaw – Newcastle Falcons (Durham School)

Ned Hawker – Yorkshire Carnegie (Woodhouse Grove School)

Henry Joule – Leicester Tigers (Oakham School)

Rekeiti Ma’asi-White – Wasps (Harrow School)

Guy Pepper – Newcastle Falcons (Barnard Castle School)

Seb Smith – Leicester Tigers (Stamford School)

Jasper Spandler – Bath Rugby (Beechen Cliff School)

Jake Sterland – Leicester Tigers (Brooksby Melton College)

Phil Tandoh – Leicester Tigers (Stamford School)

Fin Thomas – Worcester Warriors (Stourport High & 6th Form (AASE))

Nye Thomas – Sale Sharks (Liverpool College)

Olly Tomalin – Yorkshire Carnegie (St Peter’s School)

Toby Wilson – Worcester Warriors (Stourport High & 6th Form (AASE))

SOUTH TEAM

Tom Ahl – Bath Rugby (Dauntsey’s School)

Henry Arundell – London Irish (Harrow school)

Monty Bradbury – London Irish (Wellington College)

Fyn Brown – Wasps (Shiplake College)

Kofi Cripps – Wasps (Rugby School)

Tobias Elliott – Saracens (Watford Grammar School)

Kian Gentry – Exeter Chiefs (Exeter College)

Mackenzie Graham – Bath Rugby (Beechen Cliff School)

Milo Hallam – Exeter Chiefs (Truro College)

Jesper Hartikainen – London Irish (Hampton School)

Zack Hill – Saracens (Oaklands College)

Geordie Irvine – Northampton Saints (Oundle School)

Nathan Jibulu – Harlequins (Seaford College)

Matty Jones – Bristol Bears (SGS Filton College)

Tom Lynagh – Harlequins (Epsom College)

Tom Miles – Worcester Warriors (King Henry VIII, Coventry)

Kitan Ojo – Harlequins (Epsom College)

Ehimen Osebor – Saracens (Haileybury College)

Tom Parkin – Yorkshire Carnegie (Rishworth School)

Kaden Pearce-Paul – Saracens (Ravens Wood School)

Dylan Power – Bristol Bears (Colston’s School)

Ben Rowley – Worcester Warriors (Ellesmere College)

Mikey Summerfield – London Irish (Hartpury College)

Bailey Williams – Exeter Chiefs (Truro College)