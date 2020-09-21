Disciplinary Hearing: Mike Rhodes

Mike Rhodes has been cited for an incident in Saracens’ Heineken Champions quarter-final victory over Leinster on Saturday.

Rhodes is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he struck the Leinster centre, Robbie Henshaw, with his head the second minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12.

An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Simon Thomas (Wales), Chair, Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Val Toma (Romania) will hear the case by video conference tomorrow (Tuesday, 22 September).

The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Beth Dickens (Scotland).