Disciplinary Hearing: Rhys Carre

Rhys Carre will attend an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday 15thJanuary following his red card against Ospreys.

The Saracens prop was sent off after five minutes of Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup Round 5 win at the Liberty Stadium for tackling home full-back Dan Evans in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13.

Philippe Cavalieros (France), Chair, Donal Courtney (Ireland) and Yannick Jauzion (France), have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place at the London office of Bird & Bird LLP.