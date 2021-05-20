DISCIPLINARY HEARING | Vincent Koch

Vincent Koch appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel last night (Wednesday 19 May 2021).

He was cited by independent citing commissioner James Hudson following the match between Saracens and Ampthill on Monday 17 May. This was for reckless or dangerous play, contrary To World Rugby Law 9.11 in the 31st minute of the match.

Koch accepted the charge and was given a one week suspension by the independent disciplinary panel comprising Charles Cuthbert (chair) and Tony Wheat. The player is free to play again on 25 May 2021.