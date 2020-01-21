Disciplinary Hearing: Will Skelton
Will Skelton will attend a disciplinary hearing today (Tuesday) following his red card against Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup.
The second row was sent off in Saracens’ win over their French opponents in the 39thminute for tackling full-back Brice Dulin in a dangerous manner contravention of Law 9.13.
Roddy Macleod (Scotland), Chair, Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Craig Sowman (Ireland), have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place at the London office of Bird & Bird LLP.
Law 9.13 Dangerous tackling
Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.
