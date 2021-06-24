DISCIPLINARY | Mike Rhodes receives four week suspension

Michael Rhodes of Saracens had his case heard on papers by Jeremy Summers sitting as Sole Judicial Officer.

Rhodes was shown a red card by referee Luke Pearce in the 51st minute of the Greene King IPA Championship Final second leg: Saracens v Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday 20 June 2021. This was for dangerous charging, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.16 or in the alternative, dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13.

The player accepted the charge and was given a four week suspension by Summers.