DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Alec Clarey & Alex Lozowski

Following their hearings, Alec Clarey and Alex Lozowski have both been suspended following Saturday’s incidents against Lyon.

Alec Clarey suspended for three weeks

The Saracens prop, Alec Clarey, has been suspended for three weeks following an independent Disciplinary Hearing arising from his club’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 match against Lyon at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland.

Clarey was sent off by the referee, Frank Murphy (Ireland), in the 66th minute of the match for tackling the Lyon replacement back row, Arno Botha, in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13.

Law 9.13 A player must not tackle an opponent dangerously. Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Tommy Dalton (Ireland), Chair, Achille Reali (Italy) and Jonathan Walters (Wales) considered video imagery of the incident and heard submissions from Clarey, who accepted the red card decision, from the Saracens Director of Rugby, Mark McCall, from the Saracens Team Manager, Warrick Lang, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

The committee upheld the red card decision finding that Clarey had tackled Botha in a dangerous mannerand it determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.



Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record and his guilty plea, it was decided to grant him the full 50% mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by three weeks before imposing a three-week suspension.

Clarey is free to play on Monday, 9 January 2023, however, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, 2 January 2023.

Both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.



Alex Lozowski suspended for one week

The Saracens centre, Alex Lozowski, has been suspended for one week following an independent Disciplinary Hearing arising from his club’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 match against Lyon at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland.

Lozowski was cited by the match Citing Commissioner, Ciaran Scally (Ireland), for striking the Lyon back row, Theo William, with his hand or arm in the 41st minute in contravention of Law 9.12.

Law 9.12 A player must not physically abuse anyone.

Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.12 relating to striking with the hand or arm carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Tommy Dalton (Ireland), Chair, Achille Reali (Italy) and Jonathan Walters (Wales) considered video imagery of the incident and heard submissions from Lozowski, who accepted that he had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card, from the Saracens Director of Rugby, Mark McCall, from the Saracens Team Manager, Warrick Lang, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

The committee upheld the citing complaint finding that Lozowski’s strike had warranted a red card and it determined that the offending was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and two weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

Due to the player’s good disciplinary record and his guilty plea, it was decided to grant him the full 50% mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by one week before imposing a one–week suspension.



Lozowski is free to play on Monday, 26 December, and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.