Disciplinary Update | Ivan van Zyl

Ivan van Zyl will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel tomorrow night (Wednesday 8 September 2021).

van Zyl was sent off by referee Frank Murphy in the 51st minute of the match between Ulster Rugby and Saracens on Friday 3 September 2021. This was for tackling the jumper in the air, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.17.

The independent disciplinary panel will be chaired by Jeremy Summers with two panel members to be confirmed.