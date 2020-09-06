Disciplinary update: Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell is to appear before an online independent disciplinary panel on the evening of Tuesday 8th September.
Farrell was shown a red card by referee Christophe Ridley in the 61st minute of the match between Saracens and Wasps on Saturday 5th September 2020. This was for a dangerous tackle on Wasps’ Charlie Atkinson, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13.
The independent panel will comprise Mike Hamlin (chair) with Gareth Graham and Leon Lloyd.
