DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Vincent Koch

Vincent Koch will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel tonight (Wednesday 19 May 2021).

Koch was cited by independent citing commissioner James Hudson following the match between Saracens and Ampthill on Monday 17 May. This was for reckless or dangerous play, contrary To World Rugby Law 9.11 in the 31st minute of the match.

The independent disciplinary panel for the hearing will comprise of Charles Cuthbert (chair) with Tony Wheat and one other panel member to be confirmed.