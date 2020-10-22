Disciplinary Verdict: Poppy Cleall

Poppy Cleall has had her red card from the match at Sale Sharks Women rescinded.

The Number 8 was dismissed in Saracens Women’s bonus-point victory in Round 2 of the Allianz Premiers 15s for reckless or dangerous play, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.11.

Having considered all of the evidence within the hearing, independent judicial officer Gareth Graham has deemed the incident not to be red-card worthy.

Cleall is free to play with immediate effect.

The judgment will be available on Englandrugby.com here.