Disciplinary Verdict: Rhys Carre

Rhys Carre has been handed a three-week suspension after being sent off for Saracens against Ospreys in Round 5 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

The prop was dismissed after five minutes of the Men in Black’s victory at the Liberty Stadium for tackling home full-back Dan Evans in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13.

An independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Philippe Cavalieros (France), Chair, Donal Courtney (Ireland) and Yannick Jauzion (France), considered video imagery of the incident and heard evidence and submissions from the player, who accepted the red card decision, from the Saracens Team Manager, Warrick Lang, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

The Committee upheld the red card decision, finding that Carre had made contact with Evans’ head in a dangerous manner. It then determined that the offence was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and selected six weeks as the appropriate entry point.

There were no aggravating factors, and taking into account the player’s guilty plea, clear disciplinary record and expression of remorse, the Committee reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50% before imposing a three-week suspension.

Carre will be free to play from Monday 3rd February.