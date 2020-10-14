Earl and Itoje make BT Sport Dream Team

Two Saracens have made the BT Sport Dream Team for the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season.

Earl and Itoje are two of four players selected from clubs outside the top four.

Ben Earl and Maro Itoje have been selected in the team-of-the-season pack for their stellar seasonal performances.

Bristol loanee Earl was the league’s top try scorer with 11 and made metres aplenty, earning rave reviews from fans and pundits alike.

England lock Itoje played nine times in the Premiership this season, scoring twice and proved a menace in defence and at the breakdown.

A special mention to former Saracens scrum-half Ben Spencer, also selected. The 28-year-old has scored five tries in nine games for his new club Bath and was key to the West Country outfit making the top four.

BT Sport Dream Team for 2019/20

15 Charlies Piutau (Bristol Bears)

14 Zach Kibirige (Wasps)

13 Semi Radradra (Bristol Bears)

12 Sam James (Sale Sharks)

11 Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby)

10 Jacob Umaga (Wasps)

9 Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

1 Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

3 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

4 Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs)

5 Maro Itoje (Saracens)

6 Jack Willis (Wasps)

7 Ben Earl (Saracens on loan at Bristol Bears)

8 Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)