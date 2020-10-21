Earl and Malins added to England squad

Ben Earl and Max Malins have been added to England’s squad ahead of Sunday’s Quilter Cup match against the Barbarians.

The duo won the Challenge Cup with Bristol Bears last weekend and following the confirmation of the Gallagher Premiership final line-up, they will now join up with six other Saracens in the England camp.

Earl has three international caps to his name while Malins is uncapped.

A total of eight Saracens players are now in the England squad and a further 11 are with the Barbarians.

Following the Quilter Cup, which is live on Sky Sports Arena, England will travel to Rome to face Italy in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday 31 October (16H45 GMT KO).

England will then play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup.