Earl and Malins up for December Player of the Month
Saracens duo Ben Earl and Max Malins have been nominated for December’s Gallagher Premiership Player of the Month.
Earl, who was shortlisted for November too, has carried on his impressive displays and is joint-top of the league’s try scorers list.
Malins returned from injury at the beginning of the month and dazzled against Bristol Bears, earning man of the match after scoring two tries.
Voting for the award can be done on the official Premiership Rugby app.
The usual panel of ten judges remain – Nick Mullins (BT Sport), Jill Douglas (Broadcaster), Alastair Eykyn (BT Sport), Mick Cleary (The Daily Telegraph), Sarah Mockford (Rugby World), Jonny Fordham (The Sun), Robert Kitson (The Guardian), Chris Jones (BBC 5 Live), David Rogers (Getty Images) and Tom Hamilton (ESPN) with Premiership Rugby Communications Director Paul Morgan acting as chair – but this season the public will act as an 11th judge.
Your vote and those from the other ten judges will then be tallied to reveal the winner each month.
Voting closes at 10am on Friday so to ensure your favourite player wins, get voting on the official Premiership Rugby app. Access the Polls section in the More menu tab and get voting!
Gallagher Premiership Rugby Player of the Month – December shortlist
Ben Earl – Saracens
George Furbank – Northampton Saints
Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs
Tom Homer – Bath Rugby
Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints
Max Malins – Saracens
Charles Piutau – Bristol Bears
Louis Rees-Zammit – Gloucester Rugby
Cobus Reinach – Northampton Saints
Joe Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs
Sam Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs