Earl and Malins up for December Player of the Month

Saracens duo Ben Earl and Max Malins have been nominated for December’s Gallagher Premiership Player of the Month.

Earl, who was shortlisted for November too, has carried on his impressive displays and is joint-top of the league’s try scorers list.

Malins returned from injury at the beginning of the month and dazzled against Bristol Bears, earning man of the match after scoring two tries.

Voting for the award can be done on the official Premiership Rugby app.

The usual panel of ten judges remain – Nick Mullins (BT Sport), Jill Douglas (Broadcaster), Alastair Eykyn (BT Sport), Mick Cleary (The Daily Telegraph), Sarah Mockford (Rugby World), Jonny Fordham (The Sun), Robert Kitson (The Guardian), Chris Jones (BBC 5 Live), David Rogers (Getty Images) and Tom Hamilton (ESPN) with Premiership Rugby Communications Director Paul Morgan acting as chair – but this season the public will act as an 11th judge.

Your vote and those from the other ten judges will then be tallied to reveal the winner each month.

Voting closes at 10am on Friday so to ensure your favourite player wins, get voting on the official Premiership Rugby app. Access the Polls section in the More menu tab and get voting!

Gallagher Premiership Rugby Player of the Month – December shortlist

Ben Earl – Saracens

George Furbank – Northampton Saints

Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs

Tom Homer – Bath Rugby

Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints

Max Malins – Saracens

Charles Piutau – Bristol Bears

Louis Rees-Zammit – Gloucester Rugby

Cobus Reinach – Northampton Saints

Joe Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs

Sam Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs