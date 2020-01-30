Earl up for Player of the Month

Ben Earl has been nominated for January’s Gallagher Premiership Player of the Month.

The back rower, who has been shortlisted for the award for three consecutive months, has continued his impressive form into the new year and is on the verge of making his international debut for England as a result.

From 13 carries, Earl made 82 metres, making four clean breaks and beating two defenders. Adding another try to his name against Worcester Warriors, the 22-year-old also made 14 tackles in the month.

You can vote for Ben via the official Premiership Rugby app.

The usual panel of ten judges remain – Nick Mullins (BT Sport), Jill Douglas (Broadcaster), Alastair Eykyn (BT Sport), Mick Cleary (The Daily Telegraph), Sarah Mockford (Rugby World), Jonny Fordham (The Sun), Robert Kitson (The Guardian), Chris Jones (BBC 5 Live), David Rogers (Getty Images) and Tom Hamilton (ESPN) with Premiership Rugby Communications Director Paul Morgan acting as chair – but this season the public, via the app, will act as an 11th judge.

Your vote and those from the other 10 judges will then be tallied to reveal the winner each month.

Voting closes at midnight on Thursday get voting on the official Premiership Rugby app. Access the Polls section in the More menu tab and get voting.

Gallagher Premiership Rugby Player of the Month – January shortlist

Will Cliff – Sale Sharks

Alex Dombrandt – Harlequins

Ben Earl – Saracens

George Furbank – Northampton Saints

Nathan Hughes – Bristol Bears

Taqele Naiyaravoro – Northampton Saints

Cobus Reinach – Northampton Saints

Rohan Janse van Rensburg – Sale Sharks

Jono Ross – Sale Sharks

Sam Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs

Jack Willis – Wasps