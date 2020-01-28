Edward Griffiths steps down as Interim CEO

Edward Griffiths has resigned as Interim CEO of Saracens with immediate effect.

Chairman Neil Golding said: “The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future.”

Griffiths said: “This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club.”

The recruitment process is underway for a long term CEO and an appointment will be made in due course.