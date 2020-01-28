Edward Griffiths steps down as Interim CEO
Edward Griffiths has resigned as Interim CEO of Saracens with immediate effect.
Chairman Neil Golding said: “The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future.”
Griffiths said: “This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club.”
The recruitment process is underway for a long term CEO and an appointment will be made in due course.
Latest News Articles
Saracens vs Leicester Tigers brought forward... Saracens vs Leicester Tigers brought...
Saracens’ home encounter against Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership has been...