Eight Saracens called up to England Women squad for Autumn Internationals

Saracens Women have had eight players called up to the England training squad ahead of the 2021 autumn internationals.

Uncapped pair Ella Wyrwas and Holly Aitchison have been rewarded for their early season form with a call up, whilst Hannah Botterman, Poppy Cleall, Vicky Fleetwood, Marlie Packer, Zoe Harrison and Sarah McKenna are also included.

The squad is made up of a mix of youth and experience, featuring 11 uncapped players.

The group assemble for the first of two preparation camps at Bisham Abbey next week (11-14 October) with the second camp taking place (18-21 October) before coming together to begin their Autumn International campaign on Tuesday 26 October.

During that period, the Red Roses take on New Zealand, firstly at Sandy Park, Exeter (Sunday 31 October, kick-off 2.30pm) before a second meeting with the Black Ferns at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton (Sunday 7 November, kick-off 2.45pm).

England then return to Twickenham Stoop to host third-ranked in the world Canada (Sunday 14 November, kick-off 2.30pm). Their final Test is a meeting with USA at Worcester Warriors’ Sixways home ground (Sunday 21 November, kick-off 2.45pm).

All fixtures will be broadcast live on BBC Two.

Head Coach Simon Middleton said: “We have selected players on their form in the Allianz Premier 15s as well as the way players fared in our summer pre-season camps.

“In terms of the backs, Ella Wyrwas looks terrific for Saracens. We had her on our radar when she was at Loughborough but she had an ACL injury and that took that opportunity away from her at that time.

“We’ve got a host of potential debutants in the squad who are there because they impressed in the league or they’ve been on our radar for a while and have upped their game again this season. That’s what we wanted them to do. We wanted players to put their hand up in the league and that’s why they’ve been selected accordingly.

England Women squad for the 2021 autumn internationals

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 24 caps)

Sarah Beckett (Harlequins, 21 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 36 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Saracens, 22 caps)

Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins, 24 caps)

Bryony Cleall (Wasps, 5 caps)

Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 47 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Harlequins, 57 caps)

Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins, 60 caps)

Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning, 31 caps)

Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens, 79 caps)

Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps)*

Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning, 126 caps)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)*

Alex Matthews (Worcester Warriors, 41 caps)

Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps, 62 caps)*

Maud Muir (Wasps, uncapped)*

Cath O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 19 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 76 caps)

Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)*

Emily Robinson (Harlequins, uncapped)*

Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Saracens, uncapped)

Jess Breach (Harlequins, 19 caps)

Heather Cowell (Harlequins, uncapped)*

Merryn Doidge (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)*

Abby Dow (Wasps, 18 caps)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 30 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 15 caps)

Claudia MacDonald (Wasps, 15 caps)

Sarah McKenna (Saracens, 36 caps)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, uncapped)*

Amber Reed (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Leanne Riley (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)*

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 6 caps)

Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)*

Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors, 47 caps)

Lagi Tuima (Harlequins, 8 caps)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, uncapped)*

Autumn fixture schedule:

ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND

Sunday 31 October, KO 2.30pm

Sandy Park, Exeter

ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND

Sunday 7 November, KO 2.45pm

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

ENGLAND V CANADA

Sunday 14 November, KO 2.30pm

Twickenham Stoop, London

ENGLAND V USA

Sunday 21 November, KO 2.45pm

Sixways Stadium, Worcester