England Sevens star Fleming returns to Saracens Women

Saracens Women is delighted to announce the return of Deborah Fleming.

The England Sevens star returns to Allianz Park after three years on the Seven Circuit.

A latecomer into the game, Fleming found rugby aged 21 after previously competing in athletics until her mid-teens.

Fleming was England’s highest points scorer in the 2018 World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series with 90.

She played for Bristol Bears before helping Saracens to a second-placed Premiership finish in 2016 and then becoming a full-time member of the national sevens squad.

The Penzance-born flyer featured at her first Commonwealth Games a year later on the Gold Coast in Australia, helping the team to win a bronze medal.

Fleming was England’s highest points scorer in the 2018 World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series with 90 and was her country’s highest points and try scorer with 55 points and 11 scores this season.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have been given the opportunity to return to such a fantastic club from my time away with Sevens,” she said.

“Saracens is a club where I have great memories and I am excited to be back amongst it training and playing with some of the best players in the country.

“My return to Saracens is like coming home again; it’s an environment where I’ve previously flourished and where I’m able to be a part of a fantastic programme; an environment that is competitive, professional and focused on performing consistently at the highest level. I can’t wait to get the season underway and to be back as a part of Saracens.”

Head coach Alex Austerberry said: “It is fantastic to have Deborah back at the club following her success in the Sevens programme.

“A proven attacking threat with great pace, her experience on the international stage will prove invaluable both on and off the field.

“Having joined Saracens originally in September 2014 to have someone with her game-changing attributes and understanding of the Saracens Way back in the fold will continue to drive forward our programme.”