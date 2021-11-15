England Update | Farrell & George withdraw from squad

Eddie Jones has confirmed his 34-player squad for this week’s Test match against South Africa.

Owen Farrell (ankle) and Jamie George (knee) have withdrawn from the squad with injuries sustained during England’s 32-15 win over Australia last Saturday.

Maro Itoje and Max Malins are both in the squad and will prepare to take on the World Champions this weekend.

We will issue a further update on Owen and Jamie’s injuries once fully assessed.