Evans, Knight and Rose in Wales Women squad

Three Saracens Women have been named in Wales Women’s latest training squad.

Georgia Evans and Jade Knight have both featured in their country’s side previously while for Donna Rose is her second inclusion.

Prop Rose has been a regular for Sarries in the Allianz Premier 15s, impressing throughout the Women in Black’s journey to the top of the table.

Scrum-half Knight made her Wales debut at the 2018 Women’s Six Nations having previously been capped at U20 level and has also represented Wales at Sevens, Mixed Touch and U19 football.

Versatile forward Evans earned the first of her caps in the 2020 Six Nations.

Wales will travel to France on the weekend of 3rd April, host Ireland the following weekend and contest a third, ‘play-off’ match on the weekend of 24th April in a format similar to the Autumn Nations Cup.

Head coach Warren Abrahams: “We all feel incredibly lucky to be working towards some competitive, Six Nations matches. We are pushing ourselves as a management team and we are squeezing every drop out of our weekly coaching sessions and other ways we can grow as a squad. Every team has had to re-evaluate following the effects of the pandemic on sport and I believe the teams that come out best after all this will be the ones who are best equipped to adapt to the different pressures and challenges.

“It is fantastic to watch the contribution our players are making to their Allianz Premier 15s clubs. They are benefitting from top quality coaching and game-time there and we are grateful for that too.”