Evans proud of defensive effort

“It was unbelievable, it was really good to be playing at home.”

Georgia Evans praised her side’s emphatic victory over Sale Sharks, off the back of some amazing home support. Evans highlighted the impressive character shown by the team, acclaiming the impressive defensive set in the latter part of the game.

“To show the performance we did, particularly the defensive set in the last 20 minutes really showed what we wanted to do today, especially showing our character as a team.”

Saracens continued their winning ways, with a ruthless ten try display against a resilient Sale Sharks team. Alex Austerberry’s side got off to a fast start, scoring inside the first two minutes of the first half, off of a rolling maul from Marlie Packer, carrying on the sides recent feat of fast starts in matches.

Despite conceding the early try, Sale remained in the game and nearly scored, only for some resurgent defensive work by Poppy Cleall to clear the danger.

Evans was a key player throughout the game, becoming an “immovable presence” at the breakdown, following some excellent turnovers. Most notably, Evans helped Saracens to score their second try of the match with some powerful work around the fringes of the breakdown. That dominance was echoed post-match.

“As a forward you want ball, it’s always exciting to get ball.”

Sale were under the pump due to an early and vigorous start by Saracens. Later in the match however, they hit back with their efforts rewarded, as Mhairi Grieves scored an impressive try.

The maul was seen to be an impressive weapon throughout the game for Saracens as Jodie Rettie scored another try for the hosts, further establishing the forwards dominance in the match.

“I think we showed as forwards that we can put our foot down and dominate all areas,” Evans highlighted.

Sale continued to chase the game, as they worked their way to the hosts’ 22. However, the venture deep into Saracens half came to nothing, with some strong defence from the hosts, cumulating in a try of their own. It was Jess Breach, who rounded a fine individual performance with a hattrick, as Saracens turned defence to attack in a flash.

Soon after Breach secured her fourth try rounding of a complete performance by her team.

Reflecting at fulltime, Evans felt that the pack had been able to give the backs the go-forward they needed to showcase their attacking talents.

“As forwards, we can be quite direct and give good go forward ball to allow the platform for the backs to play off.”

The result marked the end of an impressive week for Evans who, alongside clubmate Donna Rose, has been awarded a new contract with Wales for 2023.

“Women’s rugby is on the rise, being able to do this full time gives us an edge we’ve never really had before. It gives us the opportunity to focus on Sarries and Wales without feeling stressed or fatigued about work.”

This was a superb performance from Saracens who, with one round to go until the Six Nations break, are still firmly in the hunt at the top of the table.

By Calvin De Villiers