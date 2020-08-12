Excitement building for Saracens vs Stormers

Excitement is building among the Saracens playing group for the highly-anticipated contest against the DHL Stormers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The encounter is set to take place at the Premier League state-of-the-art arena in 2021 with Saracens, the DHL Stormers and Tottenham Hotspur working closely together with other stakeholders to confirm the details in line with evolving Government COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I’ll be scrummaging against one of my best mates, Steven Kitshoff!” – Koch

It could provide an exciting head-to-head reuniting a number of Springbok and England finalists from the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan, but one South African in the Sarries ranks is relishing the prospect of coming up some of his national teammates.

“I’m massively excited about the Stormers coming over. I’ll be scrummaging against one of my best mates, Steven Kitshoff!” prop Vincent Koch said.

“It’s a massive event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and you can’t ask for much bigger than that! It’s going to be fun playing against South Africans – hopefully I can remember a few calls we did at the Stormers!”

Northern vs Southern Hemisphere matches don’t come around too often, something England and British & Irish Lions international Maro Itoje is excited about.

“I haven’t been there (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) yet so I’m looking forward to it. I’ve heard it’s a beautiful stadium,” he said.

“It makes it more exciting as you don’t normally play these teams. You always want to play against top players and those guys are no different.”