Farrell staying at Saracens for the long-term

Saracens is delighted to Owen Farrell has committed his long-term future to the club.

The 28-year-old has been an integral part of the Men in Black’s success for over a decade since making his debut in 2008.

He graduated from the Academy in the same year alongside Jamie George, George Kruis, Jackson Wray and Will Fraser, and developed into an established England international, captaining his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Farrell collected 17 points in Saracens’ first ever Premiership Final win and has since helped Mark McCall’s side to a further four domestic titles as well as three European Cups.

The British & Irish Lions fly-half is one match away from reaching 200 appearances for Sarries and is pleased to have his future confirmed.

“The club means a lot to me,” Farrell said. “I’ve been here a long, long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant.

“Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They’d do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year and I’m sure that will be the case going forward as well.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “Owen has grown up at Saracens; from a teenager in our academy to a central figure in English Rugby.

“His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation – players and staff – to be better every day. Quite simply, Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen.

“Off the field he is a grounded family man, who cares deeply about the club and the people here. We are delighted he has committed his long-term future to Saracens.”