FEATURE INTERVIEW | Andy Christie

Andy Christie is loving what’s coming up between now and the end of the season.

After returning from Scotland duty following the conclusion of the Six Nations, he wants to be part of a strong finish to the season with Saracens to keep his name in the frame for possible future honours both domestically and internationally, including the World Cup later in the year.

With more than 50 appearances to his name for the ‘Men in Black’, Christiehas grown up quickly and made great strides.

Battling for a position is nothing new to him having had to force his way into contention at Saracens against the likes of Billy Vunipola, Jackson Wray, Ben Earl and Theo McFarland. For the 24-year-old it isn’t about individual honours, it is all about the collective and helping Saracens add more silverware to their already glistening gathering.

“We got into every game with the same mind-set, but Europe means things step up a level.

“Saracens have enjoyed some great experiences in the Heineken Champions Cup in the past. It is another chance for us to step up and try to emulate some of those achievements at this great club.

“We’re all excited by the prospect, and for me it is just great being back with all these guys. I’m so lucky that I get to play with a load of great players and legends week in, week out at Saracens.”

Capped by both Scotland and England at age-grade level, Christie spent the summer of 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand, learning his trade from All Black legend Rodney So’oialo before returning to north London.

His first senior appearance for the ‘Men in Black’ came in the Premiership Rugby Cup against Sale Sharks and he featured heavily in the Storm’s successful Shield season. Having stepped up to first team action in May, 2019, he won his first cap for Scotland against France in the 2022 Six Nations. He went on to win further caps on the summer tour to Argentina.

He came on as a replacement in the Premiership Final defeat to Leicester Tigers last year and is now eying up a possible Premiership and European double with the rest of his clubmates, having already helped to secure a home semi-final in the Premiership.

“This is a chance to rip into the rest of the season and it is now time for us to fee the shackles,” added Christe

“It is an honour to represent this club and I’m very happy. The Six Nations was frustrating, but I didn’t let it get on top of me in any way.”