FEATURE INTERVIEW | Dom Morris hits landmark appearance

Dom Morris is a player who epitomises what the Saracens culture is all about; a local talent who has benefited from the club’s world class development pathway and has reached the top through sheer hard work.

The 24-year-old academy graduate who joined the club at just 15 years old is a regular across the backline with his searing pace meaning he can also play on the wing as well as in the midfield.

Morris made his debut back in 2017 against the Scarlets and hasn’t looked back since, this season in particular as he has scored some crucial tries including in the away victory over Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership.

He has also represented England at Under 20 level, and after learning from experienced internationals he will now be looking to cement his place in the starting XV.

“I grew up supporting Saracens so it’s a massive privilege for me to be able to continue my career here,” said the 24-year-old.

“I used to come with my dad and my brothers when I was younger to watch Saracens play, and a couple of my brothers used to play as well. It means a lot to my family. I’m massively honoured to be carrying on for another few years here.

“I’m from Essex and grew up in the Chelmsford area. I used to play both rugby and football when I was growing up.

“One weekend I’d play rugby, and the next weekend I’d play football up until going to secondary school. Once I was in secondary school I just focussed on the rugby.

“I also did cricket and athletics, but my school focused on rugby. It took off from there.

“I was playing for my school, got through to the Essex set-up, and got picked up through that. I came along for the first Saracens academy session when I was 15.”

Over the past few months Morris has developed into one of the most important members of the Saracens squad. The 24-year-old centre may not get the same headlines as the likes of Owen Farrell, Nick Tompkins, and Max Malins but he is the glue which holds the Saracens midfield together.

Morris has been very fortunate to learn from some of the best players in the world while coming through the system at Saracens. But one who stands out is former fan favourite and Argentina centre Marcelo Bosch, who Morris credits with playing a key role in helping him achieve his goals.

“It’s a massive privilege to win 50 caps for Saracens,” he said.

“In my early years at Saracens Marcelo Bosch was my mentor. He was really good to me and gave me a lot of confidence in my game.

“I used to go through a lot of clips with him when I was on loan at other clubs like Bedford. He gave me a lot of confidence in my game.

“I think that’s what helped me push on here. I got to play with him a few times which was helpful, and he gave me a lot of confidence to believe in myself a bit more.”

“On a personal level I’ve been pleased with the amount of game time I’ve been getting. I think I’ve gone pretty well, but there’s always work on’s, and I’m constantly looking for ways to improve my game.”

Mark McCall’s side currently sit in second spot in the Gallagher Premiership table, eight points behind leaders Leicester Tigers. Considering this is the clubs first season since getting promoted back into English rugby’s top-flight, Morris is happy with where the club is at, but insists there is still more to come.

“I think we’ve got a keen eye on making an impact in the Premiership this season,” said Morris.

“Getting to the play-off’s would be the best step, then it’s about pushing on and winning those games. As a team we are striving to get in that top four, and then we can really get excited.

“I think we’ve got a keen eye on making an impact in the Premiership this season.

“Getting to the play-off’s would be the best step, then it’s about pushing on and winning those games. As a team we are striving to get in that top four, and then we can really get excited.”