Feature Interview | Kat Evans relishing international and domestic accolades

12-12-2021

Of all the great moments enjoyed by the 14 Saracens players who went on international duty last month arguably the best of them all was Kat Evans winning her first cap.

The 35-year-old was a very happy hooker when she was picked to make her Wales debut against Japan at Cardiff Arms Park. It came 22 years on from when she first picked up a ball at Rickmansworth School and proved that everything comes to those who persevere.

Lesser mortals might never have come back after five months out with a shoulder injury two years ago, while few can rival the tenacity she showed in overcoming a bad leg break that kept her off the field for almost three seasons. Lazarus eat your heart out!

All the pain and suffering must have felt worth it when she stood there in the red shirt of the land of her fathers and sang ‘Hen wlad fy nhadau’ for the first time. Now she wants more and is targeting the Six Nations in the New Year and then the World Cup in New Zealand.

Age is just a number and, as the ‘bronco’ tests proved in the Welsh camp she can more than keep up with players 10 years younger than her. If she needs any inspiration, then she needs look no further than Alun Wyn Jones and Ronaldo, who are both 36.

“People are always asking about my age, but what does it matter. As long as I can keep up and do my job then I can’t see a problem,” said Evans, who is one of three Sarries forwards in the Wales squad along with Georgia Evans and Donna Rose.

“I’m fitter than half of the players I’m playing with and against. Sometimes when I meet people I get the feeling that they feel my age should be holding me back – it doesn’t!

“Far from having any thoughts about retiring I’m setting my sights on going to next year’s World Cup. To do that I need to be playing well for Saracens in the first instance and that has always been my biggest motivation.

“We have such great strength in depth at the club and we all push each other on. It is a great environment to be a part of.”

The fact she is still a big part of the current squad is amazing when you go back over the history of her injuries. Ironically, one of the consequences of her breaking her leg was that she expanded her work as a PE teacher to become a sports therapist.

Kat runs Better Body Sports Rehabilitation at the Bushey Grove leisure centre where she specialises in rehabilitation from sports injuries, assessing, treating and working on a rehabilitation plan with her clients.

“I suffered a bad break to my tibia that forced me to spend almost four years out of rugby. In that time I underwent a lot of physio and rehab work and got very involved in the detail,” she added.

“It made me decide to get closer to that side of sport and I studied for a masters degree in sports rehabilitation. Now I split my working life between some teaching and helping people recover from injuries.

“A lot of it is the regular kind of back pain issues, but there are a few more sportsmen and women coming to me now. I can certainly tell them a thing or two about recovering from a broken leg.

“Two years into my recovery I was able to run again and tried to start playing again. It was such hard work to get to that point.

“I had treatment at the Institute of Sport Exercise and Health in Tottenham Court Road and it as there they noticed that I couldn’t bear as much weight on my previously broken leg as the other. I went back to the doctor and X-Rays showed that deep down in the bone the leg was still broken.

“I fought hard to come back and now it is all about making that effort worthwhile.”

On the evening of Wednesday 22nd December, a host of Saracens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.

The session is open to all players aged U7 – U14 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!

The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside top players.
The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

OVERVIEW

The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, now in its eighth season, has proven to be a fantastic success generating positive feedback from parents and participants alike.
Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.
Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.

FEEDBACK

“The evening was fantastic. My son had the best time. It was great to see so many Saracens players in attendance and helping with the coaching. Hats off to you. Will be coming again”
“This was a fantastic event – well organised and well executed by all involved – coaches, players and support staff.”
“Please pass on my thanks to all who helped organise and run the coaching event at Sarries last Wednesday. My 2 boys had a really good time and very much enjoyed training with and meeting the Sarries stars. The coaches and stations were really good and the experience of training on the Sarries pitch will stay with them for a long time. It was a really fun evening and I can’t suggest anything to improve it!”

Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 22/12/21
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U7 – U14
Price: £50.00

Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS

Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.

Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.  

A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.

Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.

Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.

Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:

Discipline

We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.

Honesty

We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.

Work Rate

We work together as a team and always give 100%.

Humility

We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.

Included

TRAVELLING BY TRAIN

The stadium is served by four train stations:

  1. White Hart Lane (London Overground): approx. 5 mins walk to the stadium – that’s more or less 500 steps for those of you with fitness apps.
  2. Northumberland Park (Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 10 mins walk to the stadium and about 1,000 steps.
  3. Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 25 mins walk to the stadium and roughly 2,500 steps.
  4. Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground): approx. 30 mins walk to the stadium and around 3,000 steps.

You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.

