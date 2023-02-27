Feature Interview | Rotimi Segun

He’s signed a new contract, he’s fully fit and playing again and now Rotimi Segun is looking forward to delivering on his talent as Saracens chase another Gallagher Premiership title.

Since arriving at StoneX Stadium from Northampton Saints he has developed into one of the most feared widemen in the game. He’s quick – very quick in fact, with a best track time over 100 metres of 11.03 sec – powerful and knows his way to the try line.

With England U18 and U20 honours already in his locker, the now 26-year-old would love to climb even higher on the international ladder but is keeping his focus very much on helping the ‘Men in Black’ reclaim the silverware this season that used to be almost exclusively theirs in the past.

As the StoneX celebrates its 10th anniversary, Segun is happy to sing the praises of the hallowed 4G surface.

“I love the artificial surface at the StoneX – it’s perfect for me. I know how it is going to feel and play underfoot and it allows you to sprint and step very easily,” admitted the 26-year-old Segun.

“There are some lightning quick guys playing in the Premiership and I need to be able to keep up with them all. I’d have to say I’m the quickest in the squad at Saracens and I’m pretty proud of that.

“I’d love to get even faster and I’m working hard towards that goal. In the fast lane of the Premiership you have to be able to keep up with the likes of Adam, Jonny May, Louis Rees-Zammit, Anthony Watson and Henry Arundell.

“You don’t often get a ‘one v one’ sprint during a game, but because there are so many fast humans in the league you have to find ways to defend against them. I grew up watching and studying Anthony Watson. His footwork and pick-up speed are remarkable.”

Speed isn’t Segun’s only weapon, but he likes everyone to know that he is ready, willing and able to put on the ‘after-burners’ if his teammates can get him the ball.

“Having got back to full fitness it has been nice to see the boys having confidence in what I can deliver. They know that if they can get the ball to be in space then something might happen,” added Segun.

“The first job for me after my groin injury, which kept me out for the first-half of the season, was to get back to full fitness. I’ve been able to do that, and it has been lovely to be back in the team and playing again.

“We look at this part of the season during the Six Nations as a chance for the rest of the squad to really gel and to try to maintain the momentum that has kept us at the top of the table for most of the season. We let the game at Leicester last weekend slip away from us, mainly because we found ourselves trailing 24-3 very early on.

“At that stage, a lot of teams playing at Welford Road might have folded completely at that stage. Our generals asked for a response, and they certainly got one as it ended up 24-18 to allow us to leave with a losing bonus-point.

“That showed we are there or thereabouts and there were a lot of positives to take from that game in terms of effort and resilience. We won’t be dwelling on the defeat.”