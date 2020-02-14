Saracens

Fiji prop Mawi signs as injury cover

14-02-2020 Club News - Lewis Hancock

Saracens is pleased to announce the signing of Fijian Eroni Mawi.

The 23-year-old joins the club as injury cover for Ralph Adams-Hale and adds an option at loosehead prop whilst Mako Vunipola and Rhys Carre are on international duty.

Mawi has 14 caps for Fiji and featured at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, scoring against Uruguay.

