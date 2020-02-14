Fiji prop Mawi signs as injury cover
Saracens is pleased to announce the signing of Fijian Eroni Mawi.
The 23-year-old joins the club as injury cover for Ralph Adams-Hale and adds an option at loosehead prop whilst Mako Vunipola and Rhys Carre are on international duty.
Mawi has 14 caps for Fiji and featured at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, scoring against Uruguay.
Latest News Articles
Saracens Men vs Sale Sharks to go ahead as scheduled... Saracens Men vs Sale Sharks to go ahead...
Having reviewed several forecasts, Saracens Rugby Club is unaware of anything that would...
Hynard pleased with U18 unity ahead of Finals Day... Hynard pleased with U18 unity ahead of...
Academy Manager Mike Hynard is pleased with the unity of the Saracens Under-18s group...