First Wales start for Tompkins

Nick Tompkins will earn his first international start when Wales take on Ireland on Saturday.

The Saracens centre made an instant impact on the elite scene, scoring a scintillating try on debut as Wayne Pivac’s side ran out 42-0 winners against Italy.

Sidcup-born Tompkins, who qualifies for Wales courtesy of his Wrexham grandmother, will take the 13 jersey for his country.

After receiving his maiden cap, the 24-year-old said: “I was pretty happy to be on the pitch so that (try) just topped it all off. It was the icing on the cake, we got the win as well so can’t complain!

“The coaches have been brilliant and the players have been perfect and great for me, bringing me in and helping me out when I needed any questions answered so it’s been really good.”

In Saturday’s other match, Sean Maitland retains his place on the wing for Scotland for his 46th cap as they take on England at Murrayfield.

The winger featured in Gregor Townsend’s side’s opener against Ireland where they secured a losing bonus point.