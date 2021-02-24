Firsts and Lasts: Will Hooley

LASTS:

…book you read?

Henry Fraser’s ‘The Little Big Things’

…thing you bought?

​A food box from Gousto.

…thing you ate?

Beef ragu (from Gousto)

…thing you googled?

Tom Brady

…holiday you went on?

Feels like years ago! New York, where I got engaged to my fiancé, late December 2019

…sport you played besides rugby?

Football (usually in our warm-ups before a training session haha!)​

…time you watched a live sport?

​In terms of going to a live sporting event as a fan, the last time was in August 2019 at Mile High Stadium, Denver, to watch Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals in an NFL pre-season game.

…person you called?

Harry Sloan

…teammate you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?

Harry Sloan because we speak about so much crap to each other anyway.

…thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?

When playing for Bedford, Lee Dickson (scrum half) attached himself to a maul and thought he scored a try on the 5m line. He then got up and went to celebrate only to be tackled hard by the opposing scrum half. The forwards were fuming with him.