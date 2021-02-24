Firsts and Lasts: Will Hooley
Find out more about USA international fly-half Will Hooley in Firsts and Lasts!
FIRSTS:
…live sporting event?
England v Italy 1999 Rugby World Cup Twickenham. I remember I couldn’t see a thing!
…time you picked up a rugby ball?
5 years old down at Cambridge Rugby Club
…celebrity crush?
Think it was Rachel Stevens – S Club 7
…gig you went to?
I’ve never been much of a ‘live gig’ person. But I do remember going with my family to a live ABBA tribute band concert haha!
…broken bone?
Wrist
…pet?
Never had pets growing up but now a proud dog owner
…thing you do after a game?
Try and catch up/chat to family on the sidelines who have come to watch
…thing you eat on game day?
Varies to be honest. Usually porridge, or a full English.
…country you visited?
Malta
…club you played for?
Cambridge Rugby Club
LASTS:
…book you read?
Henry Fraser’s ‘The Little Big Things’
…thing you bought?
A food box from Gousto.
…thing you ate?
Beef ragu (from Gousto)
…thing you googled?
Tom Brady
…holiday you went on?
Feels like years ago! New York, where I got engaged to my fiancé, late December 2019
…sport you played besides rugby?
Football (usually in our warm-ups before a training session haha!)
…time you watched a live sport?
In terms of going to a live sporting event as a fan, the last time was in August 2019 at Mile High Stadium, Denver, to watch Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals in an NFL pre-season game.
…person you called?
Harry Sloan
…teammate you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?
Harry Sloan because we speak about so much crap to each other anyway.
…thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?
When playing for Bedford, Lee Dickson (scrum half) attached himself to a maul and thought he scored a try on the 5m line. He then got up and went to celebrate only to be tackled hard by the opposing scrum half. The forwards were fuming with him.