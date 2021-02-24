Saracens

Together Saracens

hooley

Firsts and Lasts: Will Hooley

24-02-2021 Player Focus - Charlotte Marshall

Find out more about USA international fly-half Will Hooley in Firsts and Lasts!

FIRSTS:

…live sporting event?

England v Italy 1999 Rugby World Cup Twickenham. I remember I couldn’t see a thing!

twickenham

…time you picked up a rugby ball?

​5 years old down at Cambridge Rugby Club

…celebrity crush?

Think it was Rachel Stevens – S Club 7

…gig you went to?

​I’ve never been much of a ‘live gig’ person. But I do remember going with my family to a live ABBA tribute band concert haha!

…broken bone?

Wrist

…pet?

Never had pets growing up but now a proud dog owner

…thing you do after a game?

Try and catch up/chat to family on the sidelines who have come to watch

…thing you eat on game day?

Varies to be honest. Usually porridge, or a full English.

porridge

 

 

 

 

…country you visited?

​Malta

…club you played for?

Cambridge Rugby Club

LASTS:

…book you read?

Henry Fraser’s ‘The Little Big Things’

book

…thing you bought?

​A food box from Gousto.

…thing you ate?

Beef ragu (from Gousto)

…thing you googled?

Tom Brady

…holiday you went on?

Feels like years ago! New York, where I got engaged to my fiancé, late December 2019

…sport you played besides rugby?

Football (usually in our warm-ups before a training session haha!)​

…time you watched a live sport?

​In terms of going to a live sporting event as a fan, the last time was in August 2019 at Mile High Stadium, Denver, to watch Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals in an NFL pre-season game.

…person you called?

Harry Sloan

…teammate you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?

Harry Sloan because we speak about so much crap to each other anyway.

…thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?

When playing for Bedford, Lee Dickson (scrum half) attached himself to a maul and thought he scored a try on the 5m line. He then got up and went to celebrate only to be tackled hard by the opposing scrum half. The forwards were fuming with him.

Saracens v Doncaster KnightsTrailfinders Challenge Cup
Will Hooley of Saracens during the Trailfinders Challenge Cup match between Saracens and Doncaster Knights at Stonex Stadium.
