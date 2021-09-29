Firsts and Lasts with Ben Harris
Find out more about Saracens, England 7s and and Team GB winger Ben Harris
FIRSTS:
…Live sporting event?
Man Utd vs Tottenham at Old Trafford
…Time you picked up a rugby ball?
Five years old!
…Celebrity Crush?
Dua Lipa
…Gig you went to?
The Big Chill Festival
…Broken bone?
Lumbar spine – double stress fracture at 14… not good.
…Pet?
Hamster
…Thing you do after a game?
Straight for the pizza
…Thing you eat on a game day?
As many carbs as possible! Anything and everything
…Country you visited?
France – Disneyland Paris
…Club you played for?
Maidenhead RFC
LASTS:
…Book you read?
Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall. Taking me about a year to read though as I’m not a great reader!
…Thing you bought?
Some t-shirts, retail therapy!
…Thing you ate?
Avocado on toast
…Thing you googled?
McDonald’s opening times…
…Holiday you went on?
Rome
…Sport you played besides rugby?
Athletics
…Time you watched a live sport?
Last Friday’s game against Bristol, unreal!
…Person you called?
My Mum
…Team mates you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?
Harvey Beaton… stinking chat
…Thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?
The crowd at Ashton Gate, got a funny few comments sat on the bench next to them!