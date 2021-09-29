Firsts and Lasts with Ben Harris

FIRSTS:

…Live sporting event?

Man Utd vs Tottenham at Old Trafford

…Time you picked up a rugby ball?

Five years old!

…Celebrity Crush?

Dua Lipa

…Gig you went to?

The Big Chill Festival

…Broken bone?

Lumbar spine – double stress fracture at 14… not good.

…Pet?

Hamster

…Thing you do after a game?

Straight for the pizza

…Thing you eat on a game day?

As many carbs as possible! Anything and everything

…Country you visited?

France – Disneyland Paris

…Club you played for?

Maidenhead RFC

LASTS:

…Book you read?

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall. Taking me about a year to read though as I’m not a great reader!

…Thing you bought?

Some t-shirts, retail therapy!

…Thing you ate?

Avocado on toast

…Thing you googled?

McDonald’s opening times…

…Holiday you went on?

Rome

…Sport you played besides rugby?

Athletics

…Time you watched a live sport?

Last Friday’s game against Bristol, unreal!

…Person you called?

My Mum

…Team mates you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?

Harvey Beaton… stinking chat

…Thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?

The crowd at Ashton Gate, got a funny few comments sat on the bench next to them!