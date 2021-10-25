Firsts and lasts with Centre Dom Morris

Find out more about Saracens Centre Dom Morris

FIRSTS:

…Live sporting event?

Liverpool v Man Utd at Anfield.

…Time you picked up a rugby ball?

I was probably about 3 or 4 years old playing with my brothers in the garden.

…Celebrity Crush?

Selena Gomez

…Gig you went to?

Avicii

…Broken bone?

Only bone I’ve broken is in my hand I think!

…Pet?

First pet was a dog (American black mouthed cur) called Archie – was a legend!

…Thing you eat on a game day?

Pasta!

…Country you visited?

First country I visited that I can remember is France

…Club you played for?

South Woodham Ferres

LASTS:

…Book you read?

Sapiens – a brief history of human kind

…Thing you bought?

Chocolate for Jamie George, Ben Earl, Mako and Goodey after a poor performance playing cards on the trip to Bath

…Thing you ate?

Porridge with banana and blueberries

…Thing you googled?

Highlights of Mo Salah’s goal v Watford!

…Holiday you went on?

Been a while because of COVID! America, Florida was the last place I visited

…Sport you played besides rugby?

Golf

…Time you watched a live sport?

York, horse races

…Person you called?

My girlfriend, Rosie

…Team mates you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?

If there was a table tennis in the lift then Tom Woolstencroft, could be there for days!

…Thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?

Eroni accidentally bumping in to Ralph whilst his shoulder was dislocated when replacing him against Leicester