Firsts and lasts with Centre Dom Morris
Find out more about Saracens Centre Dom Morris
FIRSTS:
…Live sporting event?
Liverpool v Man Utd at Anfield.
…Time you picked up a rugby ball?
I was probably about 3 or 4 years old playing with my brothers in the garden.
…Celebrity Crush?
Selena Gomez
…Gig you went to?
Avicii
…Broken bone?
Only bone I’ve broken is in my hand I think!
…Pet?
First pet was a dog (American black mouthed cur) called Archie – was a legend!
…Thing you eat on a game day?
Pasta!
…Country you visited?
First country I visited that I can remember is France
…Club you played for?
South Woodham Ferres
LASTS:
…Book you read?
Sapiens – a brief history of human kind
…Thing you bought?
Chocolate for Jamie George, Ben Earl, Mako and Goodey after a poor performance playing cards on the trip to Bath
…Thing you ate?
Porridge with banana and blueberries
…Thing you googled?
Highlights of Mo Salah’s goal v Watford!
…Holiday you went on?
Been a while because of COVID! America, Florida was the last place I visited
…Sport you played besides rugby?
Golf
…Time you watched a live sport?
York, horse races
…Person you called?
My girlfriend, Rosie
…Team mates you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?
If there was a table tennis in the lift then Tom Woolstencroft, could be there for days!
…Thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?
Eroni accidentally bumping in to Ralph whilst his shoulder was dislocated when replacing him against Leicester