Firsts & Lasts | Andy Christie

Find out more about our back-rower as he answers some Quick Fire Questions!

FIRSTS:

Live sporting event?

First one I can remember was Arsenal beating Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Emirates in 2009!

Time you picked up a rugby ball?

I first played rugby when I was about 5 years old and it was still tag so I quit until it became contact.

Celebrity Crush?

Jordyn Woods

Gig you went to?

I’m not ashamed to admit I went to JLS when I was younger!

Broken bone?

Never – fingers crossed!

Pet?

Golden Retriever called Jasper, best dog ever!

Thing you do after a game?

Hopefully have a couple of drinks with the boys.

Thing you eat on a game day?

Chicken, pasta, pancakes.

Country you visited?

Spain, used to get there almost every summer.

Club you played for?

Old Bristolians

LASTS:

Book you read?

Never Split The Difference by Chris Voss

Thing you bought?

New underwear

Thing you ate?

Carbonara

Thing you googled?

New underwear

Holiday you went on?

North Devon – not too exotic!

Sport you played besides rugby?

Football

Time you watched a live sport?

I haven’t been for a little while but I’m going to Arsenal this weekend!

Person you called?

Elliott Obatoyinbo

Team mates you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?

Joel Kpoku because he has the worst temperament I’ve ever seen and would definitely lose his head!

Thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?

Ben Earl’s cultured kick against Quins.