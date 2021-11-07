Firsts & Lasts | Andy Christie
Find out more about our back-rower as he answers some Quick Fire Questions!
FIRSTS:
Live sporting event?
First one I can remember was Arsenal beating Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Emirates in 2009!
Time you picked up a rugby ball?
I first played rugby when I was about 5 years old and it was still tag so I quit until it became contact.
Celebrity Crush?
Jordyn Woods
Gig you went to?
I’m not ashamed to admit I went to JLS when I was younger!
Broken bone?
Never – fingers crossed!
Pet?
Golden Retriever called Jasper, best dog ever!
Thing you do after a game?
Hopefully have a couple of drinks with the boys.
Thing you eat on a game day?
Chicken, pasta, pancakes.
Country you visited?
Spain, used to get there almost every summer.
Club you played for?
Old Bristolians
LASTS:
Book you read?
Never Split The Difference by Chris Voss
Thing you bought?
New underwear
Thing you ate?
Carbonara
Thing you googled?
New underwear
Holiday you went on?
North Devon – not too exotic!
Sport you played besides rugby?
Football
Time you watched a live sport?
I haven’t been for a little while but I’m going to Arsenal this weekend!
Person you called?
Elliott Obatoyinbo
Team mates you’d like to be stuck in a lift with?
Joel Kpoku because he has the worst temperament I’ve ever seen and would definitely lose his head!
Thing that made you laugh on a rugby pitch?
Ben Earl’s cultured kick against Quins.