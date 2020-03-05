Five Saracens in Red Roses squad for Wales match

Sarah McKenna has been named on the wing for England Women’s 2020 Women’s Six Nations meeting with Wales at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday 7 March (KO12H05).

She is joined in the starting line-up by Poppy Cleall and Vicky Fleetwood, selected at second row and openside respectively. Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison take their place among the replacements for this weekend’s round four contest.

Fleetwood and McKenna were among the try scorers when England beat Ireland 27 – 0 at Castle Park, Doncaster in round three of the Women’s Six Nations.

England Women head coach Simon Middleton said: “Sarah McKenna has played really well at full back for us over the Six Nations so far but she’s also a player we see with the versatility to play wing as well.

“England against Wales in any sport is an iconic fixture and we are very much looking forward to the game.”

Red Roses team to face Wales

(live on Sky One, Sky Sports Action and Mix and free to view on Sky Sports YouTube channel)

15 Emily Scott (Harlequins Women, 37 caps)

14 Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors Women, 45 caps)

13 Emily Scarratt (C, Loughborough Lightning, 88 caps)

12 Amber Reed (Bristol Bears Women, 56 caps)

11 Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women, 31 caps)

10 Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning, 113 caps)

9 Leanne Riley (Harlequins Women, 36 caps)

1 Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Women, 52 caps)

2 Amy Cokayne (Harlequins Women/RAF, 49 caps)

3 Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Women, 16 caps)

4 Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women, 39 caps)

5 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury Women, 19 caps)

6 Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps FC Ladies, 54 caps)

7 Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens Women, 75 caps)

8 Sarah Beckett (Harlequins Women, 16 caps)

Finishers

16 Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, 22 caps)

17 Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women, 19 caps)

18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women, 34 caps)

19 Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning, 122 caps)

20 Amelia Harper (Loughborough Lightning, 3 caps)

21 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury Women, 53 caps)

22 Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women, 23 caps)

23 Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury Women 0 caps)