Five Sarries in Red Roses side for Scotland trip

Five Saracens Women players have been named in the England Women’s 23 to face Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations on Sunday.

Zoe Harrison takes her place at fly-half after starting the opening round win over France at 12 while Poppy Cleall starts in the second row.

In the back row, Vicky Fleetwood, who scored against the French, is at openside flanker.

Two further Sarries in Hannah Botterman and Sarah McKenna will play their part by coming on as replacements.

Fleetwood scored in win over France last time out.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: “We’re really looking forward to the game in Glasgow on the back of a strong opening weekend for us.

“Our strength-in-depth means we’ve had players patiently waiting in the wings for an opportunity and we’ve freshened up the squad and starting XV.

“Scotland have a lot of quality with a number of their players playing in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. We know they’ll present a strong, physical test and it’s vital we match them in every department.

“Philip Doyle is doing a brilliant job with their programme and the team’s development since coming in last May.

“This game is also a big opportunity for some of our more experienced players such as Vicky Fleetwood, Amber Reed and Vickii Cornborough who haven’t had a lot of recent game time due to injury.

“Zoe Harrison has played a fair amount at 12 for us recently so we’re looking forward to seeing her in a number 10 role at Scotstoun Stadium.

“We were naturally delighted with the performance and result in France. We have had a good week in training and are now very much focused on Sunday’s game in Glasgow.”

England Women side to take on Scotland:

15 Emily Scott (Harlequins Women, 35 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Wasps FC Ladies, 10 caps)

13 Emily Scarratt (VC, Loughborough Lightning, 86 caps)

12 Amber Reed (Bristol Bears Women, 54 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Harlequins Women, 11 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women, 21 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 51 caps)

1 Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Women, 50 caps)

2 Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning, 23 caps)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women, 32 caps)

4 Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women, 37 caps)

5 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury Women, 17 caps)

6 Sarah Beckett (Harlequins Women, 14 caps)

7 Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens Women, 73 caps)

8 Sarah Hunter (C, Loughborough Lightning, 120 caps)

Replacements

16 Amy Cokayne (Harlequins Women, 47 caps)

17 Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women, 18 caps)

18 Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Women, 14 caps)

19 Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps FC Ladies, 52 caps)

20 Amelia Harper (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)

21 Claudia MacDonald (Wasps FC Ladies, 8 caps)

22 Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning, 111 caps)

23 Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women, 29 caps)