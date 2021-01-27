Fixture changes for Saracens Women
Saracens Women will return to Allianz Premier 15s action this weekend, on the road at Exeter Chiefs Women.
It will be the Women in Black’s first game of 2021 following a two-week pause and they will face the Devonians for the first time in the competition.
As a result of the mid-season break, the fixture list has been altered to fit in the matches that were postponed.
Sarries’ season re-starts with a trip to Exeter Chiefs.
Alex Austerberry’s side will now head to DMP Sharks on Saturday 6th February before hosting Gloucester-Hartpury on Valentine’s Day.
The re-arranged London derby with Harlequins at the Stoop is scheduled a week later and a trip to Wasps will conclude February.
Bristol Bears are due to visit StoneX Stadium in early March and a fortnight later, Exeter will make the long jaunt to north London.
The second head-to-head against Quins is on Saturday 27th March ahead of back-to-back away games at Loughborough Lightning and Worcester Warriors Women.
All Saracens Women fixtures can be found under the fixtures tab on the website.