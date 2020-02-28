Focus always about the process – Wray

Jackson Wray says Saracens need to step up their energy levels for this weekend’s trip to Northampton Saints.

The Men in Black suffered a heavy defeat to Wasps last time out, a loss which followed a positive home display against Sale Sharks the week previous.

“Everyone was disappointed with last week’s result,” Wray said.

“We have never been a side that focuses on outcome; our focus has always been about the process and our energy levels were below the standards we set as a group.

“Our focus has always been about the process.”

“We’ve addressed that this week, trained well and we’re looking forward to putting right some wrongs at Northampton on Saturday.”

Sarries welcome back international duo Ben Earl and Nick Tompkins for the clash with Saints.

The pair returned to the club at the beginning of the week and provided a boost to the group.

“It’s been good to have Nick and Ben back at the club this week,” Wray added.

“There’s always a bounce when the internationals return and it’ll be good to have them alongside us at Franklin’s Gardens this weekend.”