Focus is on consistency – Cleall

Written by Jonny Bray

Poppy Cleall insisted Saracens Women are prepared to face pumped up opposition every game this season after a commanding 36-10 win against Bristol Bears.

The England international crossed the try line twice and was joined on the scoresheet by May Campbell, Sophie De Goede and Sydney Gregson.

Saturday’s game was filled with bite and big hits with the referee talking to both sides about discipline on numerous occasions, a fact that was not lost on Cleall.

She said: “You know that opposition teams are hunting for you and trying to make sure you can’t play your own game but the things I try to do when I come back is be consistent and give the girls go-forward ball.

“Some teams are so persistent in stopping us playing that they forget to play themselves.

“We’re lucky to have a team where the forwards and backs are capable of winning games while other teams may only have strong forwards or strong backs.

“We’ve had games where our forwards haven’t played well and the backs have gotten them out of a hole and vice versa so it’s nice to have both of us playing well at the moment ahead of the next game.”

Cleall missed the previous week’s win over Wasps having scored and been involved in England Women’s scintillating comeback victory over France.

The back rower was pleased to make a positive return in club colours and insists she wants to be as consistent as she can to aid her side’s cause.

“It’s really good to get back to Saracens and back into the Allianz Premier 15s,” she said.

“We watched the girls put in a great performance against Wasps so I was focused on getting back into the team and building on all the impressive stuff they did in that game.

“I just try to do the things that I do well and be consistent for them so we can play our best and get the wins.”