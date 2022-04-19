Foundation gearing up for Matchday Takeover
It has been a busy few months at the Foundation with the launch of new campaigns and videos, preparing for the Showdown 2 and the Foundation match day ‘takeover’!
During March, the Foundation launched the #endthestigmaPERIOD campaign. The campaign hopes to raise awareness and educate people on the impact of the menstrual cycle for women and girls within sport. The campaign identifies three clear actions all sports clubs can take to support females at their community clubs, as well as offering access to educational workshops. The workshops are designed to develop an understanding of the menstrual cycle for coaches, management, and players alike.
The Showdown was back with a bang in March! The Foundation was front and centre with pre-game and half time performances from over 350 participants across four projects. Keep your eyes peeled on our social media channels to see how our over 50s Love to Dancers prepared for the big day – video coming soon!
Looking ahead to the future, the Saracens Men’s match against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday 24th April takes on an added significance as the Saracens Foundation will also take centre stage for a match day Foundation ‘takeover’!
This match represents a unique opportunity for the entire Saracens family to show their support for the Foundation’s vital work and donate.
The Foundation runs over 30 projects a week in North London and Hertfordshire which engage with the most socially isolated groups in society, using sport as a tool for positive change. They work to improve the health, wellbeing, education and employability of their participants by delivering bespoke projects designed to tackle the specific needs of the community. Fundraising events like this are key to keeping their work up and running in North London and Hertfordshire.
How can you help with the Foundation takeover?
Enter the Sweepstake!
Enter the sweepstake before the game starts! Correctly guess the final score and time of the first try to be in with the chance of winning Alex Lozowski’s signed, match worn shirt and boots. Go online to Saracens Sport Foundation website on match day to make your guess!
Cheers for charity!
There’s nothing better to cheers for than charity, so head down to the bar on match day and buy a beer for the Foundation! The price of the extra pint will be donated directly to the charity. So, next rounds on you?
Shirt Auction
That’s not it! Post-match we are auctioning off signed match worn shirts from the 21/22 Saracens Mens squad. This is a unique and amazing opportunity to snag yourself your favourite player’s shirt and one you won’t want to miss. Look out for more details on all Saracens channels/ the Saracens Foundation website after the final whistle.
All the money you help raise today enables the Saracens Foundation to continue to provide vital support and impact lives within our local community. We are incredibly grateful for anything you can give and thank you for your support.
